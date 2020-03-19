Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 15,349 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 127.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,349 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 42,068 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCS shares. ValuEngine cut Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Steelcase from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Steelcase news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $847,911.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $98,901.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,846.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,926 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

