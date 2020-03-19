Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 13,705 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in BRF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 6,217,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,092,000 after acquiring an additional 526,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BRF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,007,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 48,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BRF by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 646,893 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BRF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 394,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 30,107 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 1,352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 347,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRFS. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of BRF in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

NYSE BRFS opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

