Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $26.01 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

