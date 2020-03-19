Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNO. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 105.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $10.80 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNO. ValuEngine cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

