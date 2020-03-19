Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 68,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APLE stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

