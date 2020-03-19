Jefferies Group LLC Invests $506,000 in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,841 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 631,310,605 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,958,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,196 shares during the period. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter worth $12,751,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter worth $4,606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth $3,726,000. Finally, Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth $3,444,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. ADT Inc has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.26). ADT had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ADT Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.53.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.