Jefferies Group LLC Increases Holdings in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 103.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,622 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Banco Santander by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 222,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Banco Santander by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 65,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Banco Santander by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 872,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of SAN opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. Banco Santander SA has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander SA will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

SAN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.