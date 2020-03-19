Jefferies Group LLC Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,001 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 106,761 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth $748,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 326,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 148,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,578,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,216,000 after buying an additional 1,102,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 15,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen cut Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of CDEV opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.21.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

