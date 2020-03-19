Jefferies Group LLC Has $548,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $352,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,549,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after buying an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $62.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average of $92.62.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

