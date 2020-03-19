Jefferies Group LLC Has $545,000 Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.85.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $817,787.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

