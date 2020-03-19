Jefferies Group LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98,118 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 192,067 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of KBR by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $50,121.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 101,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,095.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $51,522.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,431.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KBR opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

