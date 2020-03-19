Jefferies Group LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 417.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr acquired 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,745.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mantech International stock opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average is $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.94. Mantech International Corp has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. ValuEngine raised Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

