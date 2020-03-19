Jefferies Group LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 27.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the third quarter worth $117,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.67.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $98.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.61. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $86.59 and a 1-year high of $142.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.24%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

