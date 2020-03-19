Jefferies Group LLC Grows Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Webster Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Webster Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,705,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Webster Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $56.71.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

