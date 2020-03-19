Jefferies Group LLC Cuts Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,617 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.96. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.60 and a 1-year high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,203,452 over the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

