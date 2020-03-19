Jefferies Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,745 JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBGS opened at $30.65 on Thursday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.73.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

