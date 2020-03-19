Jefferies Group LLC Buys 5,809 Shares of J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in J Alexanders were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J Alexanders by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 795,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 37,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of J Alexanders by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of J Alexanders by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 96,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of J Alexanders by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of J Alexanders by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JAX opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. J Alexanders Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). J Alexanders had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $63.44 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that J Alexanders Holdings Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered J Alexanders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

