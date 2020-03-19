Jefferies Group LLC Buys 515 Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $12,415,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Frontdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Frontdoor by 42.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,053 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Frontdoor by 23.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $20,715,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,229.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. Frontdoor Inc has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.16 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

