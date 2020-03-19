Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 202.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. Citigroup began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.08.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

