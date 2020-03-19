Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Shares Down 1% on Analyst Downgrade

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Argus lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $38.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jabil traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.45, approximately 208,083 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,734,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JBL. Cfra lowered their target price on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,695,748.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,657. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $83,969,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Jabil by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 23,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,329,000 after purchasing an additional 150,412 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $7,144,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.