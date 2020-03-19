IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) Given $1.13 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $1.13 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IsoRay an industry rank of 57 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get IsoRay alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IsoRay in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. IsoRay has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06.

IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million.

About IsoRay

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IsoRay (ISR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IsoRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.