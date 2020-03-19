iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Up 6.4%

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.16 and last traded at $42.95, 220,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 164,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 140,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 122,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,296 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

