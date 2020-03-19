Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,403,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 836,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after acquiring an additional 80,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,507,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,383,000 after acquiring an additional 39,269 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,607,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.