Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

IONS stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,567.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,055 shares of company stock worth $303,660. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.