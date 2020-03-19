Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 15,326 call options on the company. This is an increase of 760% compared to the typical volume of 1,782 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $17.69 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.