Investors Purchase High Volume of PBF Logistics Call Options (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,188 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,564% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBFX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 49.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PBFX opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $422.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 83.83% and a net margin of 29.48%. PBF Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 64.00%. This is a boost from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.52%.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

