Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,281 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,242% compared to the typical volume of 617 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,074,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USAC stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.68 million, a PE ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.19 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.