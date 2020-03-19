Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 96.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of IVR opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 41.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, COO David B. Lyle purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Norris purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,075.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.