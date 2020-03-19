Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) PT Lowered to GBX 5,100 at Deutsche Bank

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,276.67 ($69.41).

LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,296 ($56.51) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,514.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,505.85. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

