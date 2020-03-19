Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.14. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $13.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

