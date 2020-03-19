International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of ITNM opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. International Monetary Systems has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $5.07.
International Monetary Systems Company Profile
