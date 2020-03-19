International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ITNM opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. International Monetary Systems has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, ‘trade dollars'.

