Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,150

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,150 ($54.59) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.00% from the company’s current price.

IHG has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,150 ($54.59) in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,986 ($65.59).

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 2,500 ($32.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,770 ($49.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,389.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,789.95.

In other news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,545 ($59.79) per share, for a total transaction of £68,175 ($89,680.35).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

