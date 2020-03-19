Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Director Purchases $865,800.00 in Stock

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Director Vikas Verma acquired 20,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:IBP opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.25. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.40 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

