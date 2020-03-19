Insider Selling: Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Insider Sells A$2,922,000.00 in Stock

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) insider Louis Charlton sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.61 ($10.36), for a total transaction of A$2,922,000.00 ($2,072,340.43).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Transurban Group has a 12-month low of A$12.39 ($8.79) and a 12-month high of A$16.44 ($11.66).

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds interest in 13 roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia; and 2 roads in the Greater Washington area, the United States, as well as 1 in Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

