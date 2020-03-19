Insider Selling: Titomic Ltd (ASX:TTT) Insider Sells A$165,000.00 in Stock

Titomic Ltd (ASX:TTT) insider Philip Vafiadis sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.59), for a total value of A$165,000.00 ($117,021.28).
Shares of TTT stock opened at A$0.62 ($0.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Titomic Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.60 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.68 ($1.90). The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 million and a P/E ratio of -8.99.
Titomic Company Profile
