Insider Selling: Titomic Ltd (ASX:TTT) Insider Sells A$165,000.00 in Stock

Titomic Ltd (ASX:TTT) insider Philip Vafiadis sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.59), for a total value of A$165,000.00 ($117,021.28).

Shares of TTT stock opened at A$0.62 ($0.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Titomic Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.60 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.68 ($1.90). The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 million and a P/E ratio of -8.99.

Titomic Limited operates in the additive manufacturing sector in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of the Titomic Kinetic Fusion process, an automated additive manufacturing process that is used for the application of cold-gas dynamic spraying of titanium or titanium alloy particles onto a scaffold to produce a load bearing structure.

