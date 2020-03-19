Insider Selling: Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Insider Sells $324,488.50 in Stock

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 29,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $324,488.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,300.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RIV opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $394,000.

