Insider Selling: Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Insider Sells $324,488.50 in Stock

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 29,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $324,488.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,300.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
RIV opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.
