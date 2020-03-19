Insider Selling: RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) EVP Sells $3,370,775.85 in Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) EVP David G. Monk sold 62,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $3,370,775.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,796,883.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RP stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43. RealPage Inc has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 0.84.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in RealPage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in RealPage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

