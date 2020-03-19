Insider Selling: Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) Insider Sells £69,177.42 in Stock

Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) insider Kelvin Stagg sold 20,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.38), for a total value of £69,177.42 ($90,998.97).

Shares of LON PAGE opened at GBX 349.40 ($4.60) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. Pagegroup PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 350 ($4.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 421.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 452.56.

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 32.20 ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pagegroup PLC will post 3722.0001432 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Pagegroup’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAGE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pagegroup to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target (down previously from GBX 515 ($6.77)) on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pagegroup to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 555 ($7.30) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Investec started coverage on Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pagegroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 497.50 ($6.54).

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

