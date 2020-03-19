Insider Selling: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Sells $222,681.11 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 13,603 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $222,681.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.80. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $51.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
