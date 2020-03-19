Insider Selling: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Sells $222,681.11 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 13,603 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $222,681.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.80. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $51.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAWW shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

