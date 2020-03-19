Insider Buying: Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Major Shareholder Buys $5,270,400.00 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,270,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ttwfgp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Ttwfgp Llc bought 160,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $4,779,200.00.

WLK stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,237,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

