Insider Buying: Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director Purchases $884,479.68 in Stock

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director S.A. Total bought 173,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $884,479.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, S.A. Total bought 81,235 shares of Total stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $719,742.10.

On Thursday, February 13th, S.A. Total bought 100,600 shares of Total stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $890,310.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, S.A. Total sold 319,128 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $2,779,604.88.

On Friday, January 31st, S.A. Total sold 499,786 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $4,268,172.44.

On Wednesday, January 29th, S.A. Total sold 211,677 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $1,854,290.52.

On Monday, January 27th, S.A. Total sold 400,408 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $3,363,427.20.

On Friday, January 24th, S.A. Total sold 157,602 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,377,441.48.

On Tuesday, January 21st, S.A. Total sold 180,612 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $1,582,161.12.

On Friday, January 17th, S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $1,842,105.46.

On Wednesday, January 15th, S.A. Total sold 173,058 shares of Total stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,465,801.26.

Total stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $58.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Total by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,279,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $513,133,000 after buying an additional 3,056,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $470,220,000 after buying an additional 1,567,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Total by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,573,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Total by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Total by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,046,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,185,000 after purchasing an additional 424,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

