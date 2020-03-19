Insider Buying: Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director Purchases $884,479.68 in Stock

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director S.A. Total bought 173,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $884,479.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 26th, S.A. Total bought 81,235 shares of Total stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $719,742.10.
- On Thursday, February 13th, S.A. Total bought 100,600 shares of Total stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $890,310.00.
- On Monday, February 3rd, S.A. Total sold 319,128 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $2,779,604.88.
- On Friday, January 31st, S.A. Total sold 499,786 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $4,268,172.44.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, S.A. Total sold 211,677 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $1,854,290.52.
- On Monday, January 27th, S.A. Total sold 400,408 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $3,363,427.20.
- On Friday, January 24th, S.A. Total sold 157,602 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,377,441.48.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, S.A. Total sold 180,612 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $1,582,161.12.
- On Friday, January 17th, S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $1,842,105.46.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, S.A. Total sold 173,058 shares of Total stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,465,801.26.
Total stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $58.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Total by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,279,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $513,133,000 after buying an additional 3,056,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $470,220,000 after buying an additional 1,567,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Total by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,573,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Total by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Total by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,046,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,185,000 after purchasing an additional 424,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.94% of the company’s stock.
TOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.
Total Company Profile
TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.
