Insider Buying: Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) Director Purchases C$2,168,750.00 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director David Kenneth Roy Thomson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$86.75 per share, with a total value of C$2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,168,750.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$81.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12 month low of C$74.93 and a 12 month high of C$109.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$102.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$95.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion and a PE ratio of 26.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRI. CIBC increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

