Insider Buying: Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.23 per share, with a total value of C$65,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,551,300.

James Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, James Wilson acquired 2,000 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.14 per share, with a total value of C$16,280.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, James Wilson acquired 10,100 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, with a total value of C$91,910.00.

On Friday, January 24th, James Wilson acquired 1,100 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.05 per share, with a total value of C$9,955.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, James Wilson acquired 7,000 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.71 per share, with a total value of C$60,970.00.

Sylogist stock opened at C$8.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $190.40 million and a PE ratio of 195.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Sylogist Ltd has a 12 month low of C$7.03 and a 12 month high of C$12.55.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sylogist Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

