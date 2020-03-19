Insider Buying: Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Director Jeffrey G. Dishner acquired 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

STWD opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.95%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STWD. B. Riley upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

