Insider Buying: Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Acquires $832,446.22 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 179,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $832,446.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 6,125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, W Whitney George acquired 40,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $196,800.00.

On Friday, February 28th, W Whitney George acquired 40,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $256,800.00.

On Monday, February 24th, W Whitney George acquired 19,058 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $137,217.60.

On Wednesday, February 26th, W Whitney George acquired 64,257 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $447,228.72.

On Tuesday, February 4th, W Whitney George acquired 800 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $5,800.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, W Whitney George acquired 29,280 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $215,793.60.

On Thursday, January 23rd, W Whitney George acquired 2,266 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $16,813.72.

On Monday, January 27th, W Whitney George acquired 34,066 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $246,978.50.

On Wednesday, January 15th, W Whitney George acquired 40,182 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $298,552.26.

On Monday, January 13th, W Whitney George acquired 28,051 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $207,577.40.

FUND stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.1159 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUND. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 793,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 182,987 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 761,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 131,777 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 218,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 28,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 587,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. 20.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprott Focus Trust

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

