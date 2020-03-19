Insider Buying: Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Acquires $832,446.22 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 179,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $832,446.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 6,125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 12th, W Whitney George acquired 40,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $196,800.00.
- On Friday, February 28th, W Whitney George acquired 40,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $256,800.00.
- On Monday, February 24th, W Whitney George acquired 19,058 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $137,217.60.
- On Wednesday, February 26th, W Whitney George acquired 64,257 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $447,228.72.
- On Tuesday, February 4th, W Whitney George acquired 800 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $5,800.00.
- On Thursday, February 6th, W Whitney George acquired 29,280 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $215,793.60.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, W Whitney George acquired 2,266 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $16,813.72.
- On Monday, January 27th, W Whitney George acquired 34,066 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $246,978.50.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, W Whitney George acquired 40,182 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $298,552.26.
- On Monday, January 13th, W Whitney George acquired 28,051 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $207,577.40.
FUND stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.49.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUND. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 793,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 182,987 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 761,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 131,777 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 218,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 28,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 587,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. 20.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sprott Focus Trust
There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.
See Also: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.