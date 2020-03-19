Insider Buying: Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CEO Purchases $20,801,379.36 in Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CEO John F. Barry bought 4,561,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,379.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,789,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,680,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PSEC opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.84. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $161.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.52%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth about $7,152,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 56.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 870,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 313,200 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 130,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 59.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSEC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.00.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

