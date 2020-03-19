Insider Buying: Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) Director Buys $2,126,008.08 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) Director Avista Capital Managing Member purchased 542,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,126,008.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Avista Capital Managing Member also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Avista Capital Managing Member acquired 332,349 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $1,282,867.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. Organogenesis Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Organogenesis by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 57,572 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

