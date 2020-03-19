Insider Buying: Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Director Acquires 14,345 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 14,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,580.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oaktree Strategic Income stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.19 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OCSI shares. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 146,748 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter valued at $4,646,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

