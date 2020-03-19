Insider Buying: Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Director Purchases $255,750.00 in Stock

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Director Robert J. Byrne bought 5,500 shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $255,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,715. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:NEP opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,267,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,553 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,432,532 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $75,416,000 after purchasing an additional 806,410 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,699,520 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $194,780,000 after purchasing an additional 279,675 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 265,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,218,000 after purchasing an additional 261,722 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

