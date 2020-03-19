Insider Buying: Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Chairman Acquires $2,936,061.67 in Stock

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Chairman George Joseph purchased 75,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $2,936,061.67. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 18,884,449 shares in the company, valued at $735,171,599.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MCY opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 96.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

